Blugolds honored as scholars
Eleven UW-Eau Claire wrestlers were named National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-Americans on Thursday. Making the cut were Eli Audley, Grant Balconi, Jake Drexler, Austen Hakes, James Huntley, Evan Lawrence, Wyler Lubeck, Jack Marley, Tristan Massie, Chase Melton and Sam Melton. The Blugolds were tied for second it terms of grapplers recognized.
The Blugolds went 3-2 this season and took second at the WIAC Championships, an all-time program best.
Tennis all-league picks named
Five UW-Eau Claire men’s tennis players earned New Jersey Athletic Conference all-league honors on Thursday. Grant Mauthe and Hunter Roseth were named to the All-Conference West Division singles team, while two doubles pairings also earned the honor: Mauthe and Adam Burke, and John Foley and Matt Gilbert.
From staff reports