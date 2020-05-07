RF native makes HOF
Former River Falls three-sport athlete and Olympic hockey player Karyn Bye Dietz is one of 12 inductees in the 2020 National Federation of State High School Associations Hall of Fame.
Bye Dietz competed at the high school level in the 1980s in hockey, softball and tennis, playing with the boys for hockey since the WIAA did not sponsor girls hockey at the time. Following her graduation from River Falls, she played hockey at New Hampshire and Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, before winning gold with the U.S. at the 1998 Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan. She also won silver in 2002 in Salt Lake City.
From staff reports