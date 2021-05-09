Tigers, Merchants split series
The Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants split a doubleheader series Sunday, a meeting of Chippewa River Baseball League titans at Casper Park. The Tigers won the opener 7-5, backed by a six-run fifth inning, while the reigning champion Merchants struck back for a 5-2 win in the nightcap.
Jaxson Kostka drove in a combined four runs for the Merchants, including three in Game 1. Jordan Steinmetz drove in three and scored twice on the day.
The Eau Claire Rivermen earned a doubleheader sweep of the Beef River Bullfrogs, winning 14-5 and 5-4. The Game 1 domination was fueled by 10 runs in the third inning and two-RBI showings from Sawyer Sturtz, Tyler Gray, Andy Niese and Will Petrosky.
James Davis earned the win on the mound in Game 2 in addition to a 3 for 3 showing at the plate with a double, triple and an RBI. Beef River’s Dominic Berlin hit a grand slam on the opener.
Bednarek 2nd at Golden Games
While DK Metcalf caught many of the headlines for competing at the USATF Golden Games, it was Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek that almost caught a world champ.
The former Warrior took second in the 200m on Sunday, finishing just .04 seconds behind 2019 world champion Josephus Lyles at an event staged just one month before the U.S. Olympic Trials. Bednarek led for much of the race, but Lyles fought back in the final 20 meters.
From staff reports