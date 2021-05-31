Cavs win Billy Noss Game
The Eau Claire Cavaliers defended home turf while celebrating the third annual Billy Noss Memorial Day Game on Monday, besting the Eau Claire Bears 4-1 in a non-league contest.
The squad was paced by a pair of former Eau Claire Express players, with Paul Petit throwing six innings of one-run ball and Adam LaRock going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Cole Tyman also had a pair of hits, with Anthony Pogodzinski drove in a runner with a double.
Alex Jinkins had the lone RBI for the Bears.
From staff reports