Tristan Drier Cadott

Cadott's Tristan Drier (left) works for a reversal against Aquinas' Joseph Penchi on Feb. 29 during their Division 3 132-pound 5th place match at the WIAA state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison. Penchi defeated Drier by 14-0 major decision.

 Photo by Derek Montgomery

Several named academic all-state

Several area wrestlers were named Wisconsin Wrestling Academic All-State honorees.

Cadott and Boyceville led the way with three honorees each: Ethan Tegels, Kaleb Sonnentag and Tristan Drier for the Hornets, and Trett Joles, Josiah Berg and Ira Bialzik for the Bulldogs.

Eau Claire North, Cumberland and Ladysmith all had two athletes receive honors: Ethan Johnson and Dean Nash for the Huskies, Milan Monchilovich and Benett Schramski for the Beavers, and Derick Vollendorf and Clayton Roscoe for the Lumberjacks.

Additionally, Independence/Gilmanton's Gabe Rombalski, Cameron's Tanner Gerber and Baldwin-Woodville's Max Ramberg were recognized.

To qualify for academic all-state honors, a wrestler must have qualified for an individual sectional and maintained a GPA of 3.5 or above.

From staff reports