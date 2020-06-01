Several named academic all-state
Several area wrestlers were named Wisconsin Wrestling Academic All-State honorees.
Cadott and Boyceville led the way with three honorees each: Ethan Tegels, Kaleb Sonnentag and Tristan Drier for the Hornets, and Trett Joles, Josiah Berg and Ira Bialzik for the Bulldogs.
Eau Claire North, Cumberland and Ladysmith all had two athletes receive honors: Ethan Johnson and Dean Nash for the Huskies, Milan Monchilovich and Benett Schramski for the Beavers, and Derick Vollendorf and Clayton Roscoe for the Lumberjacks.
Additionally, Independence/Gilmanton's Gabe Rombalski, Cameron's Tanner Gerber and Baldwin-Woodville's Max Ramberg were recognized.
To qualify for academic all-state honors, a wrestler must have qualified for an individual sectional and maintained a GPA of 3.5 or above.
From staff reports