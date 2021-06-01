Stout ballplayers earn all-region
UW-Stout players were featured on both the D3baseball.com and Rawlings/ABCA all-region teams released Tuesday, with James Palmer and Casey Bass making both. Hunter Merrill was a selection by D3baseball.com, while Charlie Szykowny made the cut for Rawlings/ABCA.
Bass, a first-team selection by D3baseball.com, led the Blue Devils with 51 RBIs while batting .374 while providing excellent defense. Palmer went 7-3 and pitched the first nine-inning no-hitter in program history. Merrill led the team with 11 home runs, while Szykowny broke multiple school records, including at-bats, runs scored and doubles.
Local runner sets record
John Vodacek, a former runner at Bloomer and with UW-Eau Claire, set a course record Monday by running a 14:08 at the Brian Kraft Memorial 5K in Minneapolis.
