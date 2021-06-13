Eide no hits Red Sox
Osseo Merchants pitcher Luke Eide threw a five-inning no-hitter Sunday as part of his team's doubleheader sweep of the Cadott Red Sox. He was a walk away from a perfect game, striking out 11 to back Osseo to a 13-0 victory a game after besting the Red Sox 8-4.
Also in Chippewa River Baseball League action, the Jim Falls Sturgeons and Bloomer Woodticks had a pair of wild finishes. Corey Poirier hit a walk-off single to right field to lift Bloomer to a 5-4 win in Game 1, while Jim Falls struck back with an RBI double from Ryan Krumenauer in an extra eighth inning to prevail 6-5 in the nightcap.
The CRBL's other three doubleheaders Sunday were sweeps. The Eau Claire Cavaliers got their offense rolling in a 13-3 opener against the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks, then Paul Petit threw a four-hit shutout in a 4-0 Game 2 win. The Eau Claire Bears got a combined 5-7 day from Nate Kent with three RBIs and a pair of doubles in 7-5 and 12-1 wins against the Eau Claire Rivermen. The Tilden Tigers got a 4-RBI game from Jon Schoch in a 16-3 win against Whitehall and then got a shutout on the mound from PJ Lequia in a 7-0 win.
CVGA seniors play Mill Run
Scott Semingson shot a 68, besting Bob Zimmerman by four strokes to win the Chippewa Valley Golf Association's Senior Open Division Sunday at Mill Run.
Also winning in their respective divisions were Steve Wilhem (74 in Super Senior Open), Brian Wathke (66 in Senior NET 1), Mike Mai (63 in Senior NET 2) and Charles Stumpner (63 in Senior NET 3).
