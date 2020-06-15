Northwoods adds 3rd pod
The Northwoods League announced its three Michigan teams, the Battle Creek Bombers, Kalamazoo Growlers and Traverse City Pit Spitters, will return to play this summer as part of a "Michigan pod." The pod, made up of two divisions, is the third geographic hub the league has announced, joining Bismarck and the Wisconsin-Illinois hub.
Three new teams will join the fold as part of this pod. The Traverse City Resorters and Dune Bears will play the reigning champion Pit Spitters as part of the North Division, while the Bombers and Growlers will be joined by the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies in the South Division.
Both divisions will begin play on July 1. Traverse City will feature a 57-game season, while the South Division will play 40 games in Kalamazoo and 20 in Battle Creek.
The Michigan pod will conclude with a three-game championship series starting on Sept. 3.
From staff reports