Stange invited to US camp
Eau Claire North alum Sam Stange is one of 43 players invited to the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase, USA Hockey announced on Tuesday.
The showcase, which runs from July 24 to Aug. 1 in Plymouth, Mich., serves as an evaluation camp to assist USA Hockey in selecting the team that will compete at the IIHF World Junior Championship. This year’s tournament will run from Dec. 26 to Jan 5, 2021, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Canada, and is already set to feature an Eau Claire native in Team USA equipment manager Nate LaPoint.
Stange, who will join the Wisconsin Badgers hockey program this fall, recently completed his first full season in the United States Hockey League. He notched 45 points split between the Sioux City Musketeers and Sioux Falls Stampede.
Stout’s Murphy earns honor
UW-Stout softball’s Renee Murphy was named the recipient of the 2020 WMG Humanitarian Award Tuesday, given annually to a student-athlete who puts sports into proper perspective, who encompasses teamwork, campus and community in their everyday lives and puts others ahead of themselves.
Murphy, who is a vocational rehabilitation major with a 4.0 GPA, has volunteered with Stout Connects You, helped with Menomonie Youth Softball League camps, worked with Kids Night Out and is a three-year member of the UW-Stout Student-Athletic Advisory Committee and with Stepping Stones Food Pantry. She also has traveled to Mexico to help teach in schools and rehabilition facilities with students who had mild to severe disabilities and has served as a caregiver in Menomonie.
Ojibwa sees hole-in-one
Anthony Raycher hit his first career hole-in-one Monday, earning an ace on the fifth hole at Ojibwa Golf and Bowling Alley with a 7-iron.
