Express game postponed
The Eau Claire Express’ Thursday contest against the Bismarck Larks was postponed to Friday midway through competition. The Larks took a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh before play was called.
The Express went up 2-0 in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Nick Marinconz and an RBI walk from Alejandro Macario, but Bismarck responded with four unanswered. The Larks tied it with a pair of runs in the fourth before going ahead in the seventh, the final half inning played.
The teams will play a doubleheader Friday beginning at 5:35 p.m. They’ll meet again at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday and 2:05 p.m. Sunday.
From staff reports