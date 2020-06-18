Steel add locals to staff
The Chippewa Steel announced Eau Claire Memorial grad Charley Graaskamp and Chippewa Falls grad Logan Murphy will serve as assistant coaches with the team next season.
Graaskamp, a former captain with the Old Abes, went on to a junior career in the United States Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League before kicking off his professional career in 2017. He’s spent time in the ECHL and overseas in Germany and Hungary.
Murphy played four years for the Cardinals and went on to a junior career in the NA3HL before suffering a career-ending shoulder injury. He’s spent time coaching Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North in recent years while earning a degree in business management from UW-Eau Claire.
From staff reports