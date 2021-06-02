Weaver earns national honor
UW-Eau Claire’s Marcus Weaver was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III men’s field athlete of the year on Wednesday.
Weaver won two national titles at the DIII Outdoor Track & Field Championships, becoming the only man in meet history to win both the decathlon and javelin in the same year. His 7,510 total in the decathlon ranks third best all-time in NCAA DIII competition. His 67.68-meter throw in the javelin final was the longest of the season at the DIII level.
Swimmers named All-Americans
Five UW-Eau Claire swimmers were named All-Americans Wednesday by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches of America.
Earning honors from the Blugolds were Ian Olson, Jessica Wilson, Michael Bylander, Quincy Kabe and Martin Kocher. Olson, a Chippewa Falls native and a freshman, claimed his first All-American honor in the 200-yard breaststroke.
Beef River bests Wolves
The Beef River Bullfrogs got their second win of the season Wednesday night, besting the Whitehall Wolves 3-2 in the lone Chippewa River Baseball League game of the evening.
The Bullfrog staff of Wesley Boyerski, Mason Bauer, Jordan Payne and Ethan Bartels combined for 13 strikeouts as the squad handed Whitehall only its second loss of the season. Taylor Rathke, Tim Prince and Boyerski each had an RBI.
