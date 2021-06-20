Petit shines in Cavs' sweep
Paul Petit's complete game one-hitter highlighted the Eau Claire Cavaliers' doubleheader sweep of Jim Falls in Chippewa River Baseball League play on Sunday.
Petit pitched seven innings of Game 1 of the twin bill, holding the Sturgeons to one hit while striking out 15 in the Cavs' 10-0 victory. He didn't issue any walks either.
In Game 2, the Cavaliers rallied from a 3-2 deficit by scoring three times in the seventh inning to win 5-3. Zac Stange tallied five hits across both games to lead Eau Claire.
—Curtis Dachel was the winning pitcher in both games as Bloomer swept a twin bill from the Eau Claire Rivermen 3-2 and 6-5. He worked 10 innings on the day, winning Game 1 in a start and Game 2 in relief. Connor Stoik had four hits in the first game for the Woodticks, while James Davis was 2 for 3 with a double in Game 2 for Eau Claire.
—The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks got a double and a homer from Jimmy Schemenauer in Game 2 of a doubleheader sweep of Beef River, 11-4 and 8-2. Nelson Crumbaker pitched a seven-inning complete game with eight strikeouts in Game 1.
—Jon Schoch had five hits, including two doubles, as Tilden won both games of a doubleheader against Cadott, 11-0 and 10-0. The Tigers scored early and often in both contests. Nolan Baier and Justin Martell were the winning pitchers.
—On Saturday, the Whitehall Wolves and Eau Claire Bears split a doubleheader. Whitehall won 3-2 and the Bears triumphed 7-0. Scott Hovell hit a go-ahead homer in the ninth inning of Game 1, but the Bears responded with a complete game shutout from Zach Thiesse in Game 2.
