Abes VB gets new coach
Juliana Nichols, a Stanley-Boyd graduate and former member of the UW-Eau Claire volleyball team, will be the next head coach of Eau Claire Memorial girls volleyball, the school announced Tuesday.
Nichols, a 2011 high school grad, was a three-sport athlete while with the Orioles. She was a three-year high school starter at libero before going on to play for the Blugolds, where she made a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances as a defensive specialist.
Nichols previously served as the head JV coach and as a varsity assistant with Wausau East. She has also served as head coach of Eau Claire Air. She is joining the Eau Claire Area School District as a teacher next year.
"Juliana has an excellent background in volleyball who is a great teacher of the game, player, and high school coach," Memorial athletic director Kevin Thompson said in a statement. "Memorial looks to see continued success in the girls volleyball program under Coach Nichols."
Nichols takes the reigns from Kris Chapman.
