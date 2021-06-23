Matt Tolan

Matt Tolan’s putt curls around the hole and out on the 18th green during the first round of the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship golf tournament at Riverside Gold Course in Janesville on Friday.

 Photo by Anthony Wahl

Tolan wins local battle

Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan bested Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach in an all-local matchup at the WSGA Match Play Championship in Verona on Wednesday, earning a spot in Thursday’s final four.

Tolan beat Leach 2 & 1 in the Round of 8 and will next meet Milwaukee’s Nick Nelson. He bested Oshkosh’s Daniel Dunn in the Round of 16 earlier in the day 4 & 3 to earn a meeting with Leach, while Leach topped Hartland’s Matthew Raab 4 & 3 to open his day.

Merchants best Bullfrogs

The Osseo Merchants went up 4-0 in the fourth and never looked back in an 8-3 win against the Beef River Bullfrogs Wednesday night in Chippewa River Baseball League action.

Jackson Johnson went 3 for 4 for the Merchants, while Todd Wienkes drove in two runs and got two doubles on a 2-for-3 day. Taylor Rathke had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Bullfrogs.

From staff reports