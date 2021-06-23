Tolan wins local battle
Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan bested Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach in an all-local matchup at the WSGA Match Play Championship in Verona on Wednesday, earning a spot in Thursday’s final four.
Tolan beat Leach 2 & 1 in the Round of 8 and will next meet Milwaukee’s Nick Nelson. He bested Oshkosh’s Daniel Dunn in the Round of 16 earlier in the day 4 & 3 to earn a meeting with Leach, while Leach topped Hartland’s Matthew Raab 4 & 3 to open his day.
Merchants best Bullfrogs
The Osseo Merchants went up 4-0 in the fourth and never looked back in an 8-3 win against the Beef River Bullfrogs Wednesday night in Chippewa River Baseball League action.
Jackson Johnson went 3 for 4 for the Merchants, while Todd Wienkes drove in two runs and got two doubles on a 2-for-3 day. Taylor Rathke had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Bullfrogs.
From staff reports