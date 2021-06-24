Tolan takes 2nd at Match Play
Eau Claire North graduate Matt Tolan placed second at the WSGA Match Play Championship on Thursday in Verona.
Tolan fell to Fitchburg’s Garrett Jones in an epic championship match which spanned 21 holes. Tolan forced a playoff by parring No. 18 while Jones bogeyed.
Jones birdied the third playoff hole while Tolan bogeyed to win the title.
Hudson takes 2nd at state
The Hudson girls soccer team finished as state runner-up in Division 1 on Thursday, falling to Divine Savior Holy Angels 2-1 in the championship game in Milwaukee.
DSHA scored the winner on a penalty kick in the 70th minute. Hudson’s Carson Spencer had scored an equalizer in the 40th minute after the Raiders fell behind 1-0 early.
From staff reports