Hockey keeping 2 divisions
The WIAA Board of Control voted unanimously to keep boys hockey separated into two divisions Wednesday, a setup that previously was slated to be a two-year experiment. The board also voted to keep the divisions in their current structure, with the smallest 32 programs making up D2.
Rice Lake made the trip to Madison and played in the first ever Division 2 state tournament game in March.
Outside of hockey, the WIAA board voted to use computerized seeding for the boys and girls basketball tournament no later than 2021-22 and to allow a girls wrestling state individual championship for the 2021-22 season.
The basketball seeding system will be developed by the WIAA and will require members designated as the home team to enter the scores of all their regular-season games into the WIAA Score Center database starting in the 2020-21 season.
Girls will continue to wrestle for and against boys teams during the regular season until enough programs can field a seperate girls team. WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said it would take 16 schools or co-op teams.
From staff reports