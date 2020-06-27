CRBL announces schedule
The Chippewa River Baseball League officially unveiled its 2020 schedule on Saturday, which kicks off July 8 with three games: Tilden at Jim Falls, Osseo at the Eau Claire Rivermen and the Eau Claire Bears at Beef River.
Teams will play eight games each, one against each of the other eight teams taking part. The Eau Claire Cavaliers and Whitehall Wolves are sitting out the season. Divisions have been eliminated, as well as the All-Star Game and postseason.
The season concludes on Aug. 8.
Seniors golf at Mondovi
John Yule and David Vaara tied for first, with each earning a 73, to share an Open Division title Saturday in the CVGA Seniors circuit at Mondovi Valley Golf Club. Bob Zimmerman finished two strokes back for third.
Also bringing home titles Saturday were Linus Zillmer in the Super Senior Open division (79), Brian Wathke in Net Division No. 1 (63), Bob Smith in Net Division No. 2 (66) and Loren Richards in Net Division No 3 (63).
From staff reports