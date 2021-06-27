Merchants win on walk-off
Aaron Hagberg was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning, bringing home Jesse Brockman to give Osseo a walk-off 1-0 win over Chippewa Falls in CRBL play on Sunday.
The walk-off was part of a doubleheader sweep for the Merchants, who also won Game 2 5-1.
Logan Boettcher pitched a complete game shutout in the first game, striking out eight. Levi Schaller held the Merchants to one hit and struck out 10, but took the loss.
—The Eau Claire Cavaliers swept a doubleheader against the Eau Claire Rivermen, 5-3 and 5-1. The Cavaliers trailed 3-2 entering the final inning of Game 1 before plating three runs to take the lead. In Game 2, Paul Petit pitched a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts.
—Bloomer and Whitehall split a doubleheader, with the Woodticks taking Game 1 3-1 and the Wolves taking the follow-up 9-5. In Bloomer’s win, Curtis Dachel pitched a complete game three-hitter. Jordan Hauser had three hits for the Wolves in Game 2, and Scott Hovell struck out 11 in a complete game.
Memorial tennis ends season
The Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis team fell to Middleton 7-0 in the team state tournament’s Division 1 quarterfinals on Friday in Eau Claire.
The second-seeded Cardinals swept all seven matches against the seventh-seeded Old Abes. Eau Claire’s Menard YMCA Tennis Center is hosting the team state tournament.
All seven matches ended in two sets. The top four seeds at the tournament all advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.
Memorial finished the season with a 14-7 record.
Express bats sluggish in loss
The Eau Claire Express struggled at the plate on Sunday, resulting in a 5-0 loss to Rochester.
Eau Claire managed just four hits and only had four runners reach scoring position all evening.
The Honkers scored twice in the first inning to take the lead and added three more runs in the third.
The Express return home to host St. Cloud on Monday night at Carson Park.
Tolan ties for 7th place
Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan tied for seventh place at the WPLA Ray Fischer Amateur Championship on Sunday in Janesville.
The North graduate finished the tournament at 15 under par, five strokes back of first place.
Rice Lake’s Ben Resnick tied for 30th at five under. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo tied for third at 17 under.
Resnick wins CVGA meet
Simon Resnick carded a 77 to win the oldest age group at Chippewa Valley Golf Association Juniors tournament on Thursday at Mill Run.
Lydia Jensen won the girls’ top age group with an 88. Dominic Ellis (79), Madilyn Gullicksrud (104) and Logan Wessinger (41 on nine holes), Hudson Martin (45 on nine holes), Clara Kongshaug (44 on nine holes) and Kaitlyn Bohl (49 on nine holes) also won their age groups.
