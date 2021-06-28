CRBL announces All-Stars
The Chippewa River Baseball League unveiled its 2021 All-Stars on Monday.
The Eau Claire Bears lead the league with nine All-Stars. Tilden and Osseo have six selections apiece. The Eau Claire Cavaliers, Eau Claire Rivermen and Chippewa Falls LumberJacks have five All-Stars each.
Bloomer will host the All-Star Game on July 3.
Etzel leads Junior Championship
Eau Claire Memorial rising junior Parker Etzel fired a 64 to take a commanding eight-stroke lead at the Wisconsin PGA Dells Junior Golf Championship on Monday.
Etzel is 8 under par after the impressive first round to lead both the 16- to 18-year-old division and the overall leaderboard. Ben Christenson, a fellow Old Abe, is tied for 17th in his age group at 6 over. In the 14- to 15-year-old division, Memorial’s Will Schlitz is tied for fourth after carding a 74 in the first round. He’s tied for ninth overall.
The tournament wraps up on Tuesday.
From staff reports