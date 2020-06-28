Bateaux FC open with win
Bateaux FC, an Eau Claire-based amateur soccer team, scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of play to win its Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League and competitive debut Sunday.
David Ripplinger, Josh Balsiger, Chacha Nacius, Lukas Olson and Lucas Zumwalt found the back of the net in the team's 5-2 victory against Barron-based FC Midnimo in Hayward.
Sunday was the first day of the season for the WPASL, a six-team regional circuit in northwest Wisconsin. All three season-opening matches were played at the Hayward Soccer Complex.
Bateaux FC returns to league play on July 12 when the team travels to Birch Street Soccer Field to play Barron Soccer Team at 3:30 p.m.
From staff reports