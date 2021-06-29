Steel announce schedule
The Chippewa Steel announced their 2021-2022 schedule on Tuesday, a slate that begins on Friday, Sept. 10 against Kenai River at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Steel, a junior team that competes in the North American Hockey League, are slated to play their fourth season in the Chippewa Valley. Twenty-four of the team's home games will be played on Friday or Saturday nights, with four games scheduled for Thursday. The team's lengthy campaign wraps up on April 15.
From staff reports