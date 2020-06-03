WFCA cancels All-Star Games
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced Wednesday it has canceled its 2020 All-Star Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WFCA had previously suspended the games and accompanying activities.
"We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans of the games, but the current situation without the use of college campuses makes it logistically impossible to hold the All-Star Games this year," the WFCA said in a statement.
The Chippewa Valley was set to send several players and coaches to participate in the games, which were originally scheduled for mid-July at UW-Oshkosh.
From staff reports