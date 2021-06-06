Halvorson, Cavs sweep Bullfrogs
Tanner Halvorson drove in seven runs across two games, helping the Eau Claire Cavaliers sweep a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader from Beef River 9-2 and 10-0 on Sunday.
Halvorson had a double and four RBIs in Game 1, and homered in Game 2. Paul Petit pitched a complete game two-hitter in the first matchup, and Carter Hesselman pitched five one-hit innings in the second game.
—Chippewa Falls swept Jim Falls in a doubleheader, 3-0 and 13-1. The LumberJacks held the Sturgeons to one hit in Game 1, and Nolan Hutzler and Jake Varsho had three hits each in Game 2.
—Bloomer took a pair of games from Cadott, 7-1 and 10-5. Curtis Dachel earned both victories on the mound, pitching 10 innings on the day. Connor Stoik was 4 for 9 with two doubles and a home run across both games.
—Tilden swept the Eau Claire Bears 7-6 and 12-1 with help from Nolan Baier, who hit a homer in Game 1 and was the winning pitcher in Game 2. Alex Jinkins was 5 for 7 on the day for the Bears.
Isaacson wins Wild Ridge Open
Eau Claire’s Ryan Isaacson won the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Wild Ridge Open on Sunday. The former Memorial Old Abe and UW-Eau Claire Blugold shot a 1-under 71 to win.
Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan took second, carding an even-par 72. Topher Baron and Kelly Kretz tied for third with 73s.
Bateaux takes 1st loss
Eau Claire’s Bateaux FC suffered its first defeat of the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League season on Sunday, falling to Hayward 4-3. Bateaux got goals from Mason Sherman, Mitch Brenner and Lukas Olson, but it wasn’t quite enough.
Bateaux is now 3-0-1 in the WPASL, and still sits tied atop the standings with Hayward, both with nine points.
