Locals swim at Olympic Trails
Chippewa Falls native Lily Borgenheimer took 12th overall at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trails Monday in Omaha, Nebraska, finishing with a 2:34.40 in the 200-meter breaststroke. That wasn’t enough to make it to Wave II of the event, which features the top swimmers in the country. Only Wave II participants can make the Olympic team, with Wave I competitors needing a top-two finish to advance.
Eau Claire native Ben Redman tied for 37th in the men’s 50-meter freestyle prelims. He clocked in at 23.19 seconds.
Blugolds add game
UW-Eau Claire football completed its 2021 schedule Monday, adding a game at Albion on Sept. 25. The Brits won the 2020 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association title in 2020, going 3-0 in a shortened season.
The Blugolds open the season against Luther College on Sept. 4 at Carson Park.
From staff reports