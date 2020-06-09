Stout hires hockey coach
UW-Stout has hired Mike MacDonald as its new men's hockey coach, the university announced Tuesday.
MacDonald comes to Menomonie following four years as an assistant at Curry College in Massachusetts. At Curry, MacDonald coached 11 All-Commonwealth Coast Conference selections. His 2018-19 power play unit ranked third in the nation by scoring on just under 25% of their opportunities.
MacDonald played college hockey at SUNY-Geneseo, where he is among the program's all-time top goalscorers with 61.
He will replace longtime coach Terry Watkins, who led the Blue Devils for 24 years at the varsity level and eight at the club level.
"I believe that UW-Stout has much to offer its hockey players," MacDonald said in a press release. "The last couple of years that I was playing (at SUNY-Geneseo), the hockey team under Terry Watkins, was a powerhouse. My goal is to bring the program back to that level."
Stout went 8-18-1 last season and 6-9-0 in the WIAC.
