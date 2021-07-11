Cavs expand CRBL lead
The Eau Claire Cavaliers gained a game on the Osseo Merchants in the overall standings thanks to a 4-3, 1-0 sweep of the Tilden Tigers Sunday in Chippewa River Baseball League action.
Backed by strong pitching performances from Tanner Halvorson and Paul Petit, with the latter earning a complete-game shutout, the Cavs moved to 15-1 on the season and lead the North Division.
Osseo, leaders of the South, dropped to 14-3 with a split against the Eau Claire Bears. The Merchants won the opener 5-2 thanks partially to a two-RBI game from Storm Standiford, but Eau Claire struck back with two-RBI performances from Alex Jinkins, Nick Degan and Todd Wienkes in a 9-8 victory in the nightcap.
Beef River and Jim Falls split to round out Sunday’s CRBL competition, with the Bullfrogs winning the opener 6-2 and the Sturgeons prevailing in Game 2 4-2.
Kretz wins Cadott Open
Eau Claire’s Kelly Kretz shot a 1-over 73 Sunday to capture the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Cadott Open title. That was good for one stroke better than second-placed Brandon Sperling, a newcomer on the championship tour.
Matt Fladten and Dan Hull tied for third with 75s, while Mark Sperling and Josh Malnory each shot a 76 to tie for fifth.
The CVGA Tour’s next stop is Lake Wissota on July 25.
In CVGA Seniors action, Gary Swanson claimed a Open Division championship with a 72 at Princeton Valley on Sunday. Mark Sippel reigned supreme in the Super Senior Division with a 71.
Bateaux bests Lobos
Mitchell Brenner scored twice as Bateaux FC bested Lobos FC 4-1 Sunday in a game called after 88 minutes due to a tussle.
Also scoring for Bateaux were Ben Zumwalt and Tyler Germundson.
From staff reports