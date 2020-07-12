UWEC DC steps down
UW-Eau Claire football's defensive coordinator Matt Ebner is stepping away from coaching, he announced Sunday on Twitter.
Ebner was with the Blugolds for four years in his most recent role. He had previously been an assistant from 2008 to 2010 before serving as UW-River Falls' defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015. He played defensive end for the Blugolds in his college days.
Ebner helped guide Eau Claire to its best season since 2012 with the team's 2018 campaign. His defense led the WIAC in sacks and red zone defense, and finished third in the conference in total defense. He coached two first team All-WIAC defensive players that year.
"I am incredibly grateful for my time in college football, but I have decided it is time for me to step away to focus more on my faith and family while continuing to try to do good (in) the world," Ebner tweeted.
He said he will transition to a position as a math teacher in the Mondovi School District.
From staff reports