Stanley signs rookie deal
Menomonie native Nate Stanley has signed his rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings, the franchise announced Monday.
The Vikings did not disclose details of the contract. Stanley was the first member of the team's 2020 draft class to sign a deal.
The quarterback went to Minnesota in the seventh round of this year's NFL draft, taken 244th overall.
Stanley was Iowa's starting QB for three seasons after starring for Menomonie. He won 29 games with the Hawkeyes and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior last fall. He is second in Iowa history with 68 career touchdown passes.
