HOF banquet announced
The 2020 UW-Eau Claire Blugold Hall of Fame class will finally get its banquet in September after COVID-related delays, the university announced Tuesday.
The banquet, scheduled for Sept. 4, will honor a class that consists of basketball players Jon Wallenfelsz (1997-2000) and Sherm Carstensen (1998-2001), golfers Ryan Quinn (2000-03) and Josh Dirks (1998-2000), wrestler Davey Starks (2000-03), track athlete John Schuna (2002-05) and gymnast Alison (Eagles) Anderson (2002-05).
Cavs game called off
The Eau Claire Cavaliers' non-league game against Bloomington Valley scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. The Cavs are next in action on Wednesday, July 21, when they host the Whitehall Wolves in Chippewa River Baseball League action.
From staff reports