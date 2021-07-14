CVGA to induct HOFers
A five-person class consisting of Mark Barstad, Brian Paulson, Tony Rohlik, Ed Severson and George Smith will be inducted into the Chippewa Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame at a banquet Thursday night.
Barstad, the CVGA Open Division chairman and CVGA treasurer, is one of only two players to win both the Tournament of Champions and the Senior Tournament of Champions, and the only one to do it in the same year. A former Eau Claire Memorial golfer and UW-Eau Claire football player, he was the CVGA’s Amateur of the Year in 2016.
Paulson, a former pro who competed in six national championships while at Winona State, won the CVGA Tournament of Champions in both 1995 and 2002.
Rohlik, a Chippewa Falls grad, won 20 CVGA events in his career and finished in second for the tour’s Player of the Year honor three times. After going pro in 1991, he played in 10 PGA Tour Events.
Severson has served as the CVGA’s senior chairman and executive officer since 2016 and was the vice president of the CVGA from 1984 until 2002. On the course, the former Old Abe and Blugold golfer claimed two CVGA Tournament of Champions titles.
Smith, a two-time Tournament of Champions winner, became the oldest person to finish first at the event when he won it at the age of 61 in 2021. The former Illinois walk-on qualified for four national tournaments in his career, including the British Amateur at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich.
WPASL issues suspensions
The Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League suspended three players and fined Bateaux FC in response to an incident that occurred in the closing minutes of the Eau Claire-based amateur soccer team’s match with Lobos FC Sunday.
Lobos’ Alonso Romero has been suspended 19 games, in addition to a one-game red card suspension, for violent conduct and striking a Bateaux player. His teammate Israel Garduno was suspended two games, in addition to the one-game red card suspension, for spitting on an opponent.
Bateaux’s David Ripplinger was suspended for one game due to unsporting behavior, while the team was fined $50 “due to publicly releasing information prior to league approval and using potentially detrimental language to the league on social media.” Bateaux issued a statement Wednesday evening calling for harsher consequences for Lobos, including a points deduction or a monetary fine.
“It is in our league’s interest to come out strongly after such an incident so teams will conduct themselves professionally on a soccer field, regardless of the amateur status of our clubs and league,” the statement read in part.
Stout tennis honored
Seven members of the UW-Stout women’s tennis team were selected as 2020-21 Scholar-Athletes by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, while the entire squad was selected as an All-Academic Team.
A handful of locals are among the Blue Devils honored: Eau Claire Memorial grad Madeline Binczak, Eau Claire North grad Mariah Kent, Rice Lake grad Kyrstin Hanson and Menomonie grad Olivia Leipnitz. Also selected were Kayla Chamberlain, Lauren Couves and Annie Sandry.
