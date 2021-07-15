O’Connell homers in EC win
Dylan O’Connell hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion baseball team cruised to a 6-2 win over Wausau on Thursday.
Jack Redwine pitched three strong innings for Eau Claire, and Ely Johnson went the rest of the way.
O’Connell finished 2 for 4. Jack Kein added two hits of his own for Eau Claire.
Eau Claire returns to action at the Dan Schlutter Central Wisconsin Classic this weekend in Plover.
Locals make track HOF
Two locals, Eleva-Strum grad Phil Vetterkind and Cadott’s Ed Lenard, will be inducted into the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame this Saturday. The pair will be honored at a banquet in Brookfield.
Vetterkind set Cardinal school records in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and as part of the 400 and 1600 relay. A two-time state champion in the 100, he holds Dairyland Conference records in all three sprints as well. He went on to a career at UW-La Crosse, where he was a seven-time Division III All-American and won national championships with both the track and football teams.
Lenard, who coached the Hornets girls from 1978 to 1989 and both the boys and girls from 1990 to 1997, led Cadott to team state titles in 1994 and 1997 and oversaw eight individual state championships. He was the WISTCA District 1 Coach of the Year in 1994 and 1997.
Blue Devils earn academic honor
UW-Stout athletes Jacob Bugella and Noah Zastrow were named to the Division III Academic All-District Six Track and Field/Cross Country Team on Thursday.
Bugella was the national runner-up in the hammer throw and has a 3.77 GPA. Zastrow won a national title in the pole vault and had a 3.96 GPA.
From staff reports