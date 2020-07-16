Crawford on SI watch list
Eau Claire Memorial running back Loyal Crawford, a Wisconsin Badgers commit, is one of seven Wisconsin natives on Sports Illustrated’s All-American Team watch list, the publication announced.
Crawford dealt with injuries that limited him to five games last year, but he showed just how talented he is in a record-breaking performance against La Crosse Central. He set an all-time Old Abe best with 337 rushing yards in that contest and finished with 671 total on the season.
Crawford is one of five future Badgers to earn the honor, joined by Grafton offensive tackle J.P. Benzschawel, Homestead defensive end Ayo Adebogun, Muskego safety Hunter Wohler and Verona running back Jackson Acker.
Blugolds earn NABC honor
UW-Eau Claire’s men’s basketball team, along with four individual players, was honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Thursday. The Blugolds earned a Team Academic Excellence Award while Adam Link, Blake Wacholz, Luke Pannier and Nathan Banasik earned Honors Court selections.
The team award honors NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA squads with cumulative GPAs of 3.0 or higher, while the individual honors are given to athletes who academically are a junior or senior and have a GPA of 3.2 or higher.
From staff reports