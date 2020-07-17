Locals earn academic honors
Twenty UW-Eau Claire athletes and three from UW-Stout were selected to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Teams Friday.
Thirteen Blugold women were selected to the national Athlete Academic Award Winners list: Ashley Agrimson, Megan Best, Glory Hecker, Lizzy Keena, Kady Kochendorfer, Kassandra Lueck, Jillian Moss, Marin Munos, Karli Olsen, Anna Schueth, Bailey Waldhauser, Megan Wallace and Allison Weiker. The seven UWEC men that made the cut were Brett Haffner, Hunter Henk, Jordan Lacey, Jordan Lijewski, Jake Petri, Arik Skifstad and Mitch Stegeman.
Earning selections from UW-Stout were Heather Beecher, Mackenzie Huber and Noah Zastrow.
All four of the local squads also received team honors.
From staff reports