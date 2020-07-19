Anderson wins at Wild Ridge
Chris Anderson led a group of 102 players with a 74 Sunday at the CVGA Flight Tournament at Wild Ridge. He bested Tony Brown and Bill Sterry by one stroke.
Also leading divisions were Eric Severson (79 in Net No. 2), Brian Stenseth (79 in Net No. 3), Jack Redman (84 in Net No. 4) and Dan Shirer (89 in Net No. 5).
Sterry also earned an ace on the 106-yard sixth hole with a gap wedge.
Brad Johnson led the way for the CVGA Seniors Saturday, winning the open division with a 70 at Lake Wissota. He finished three shots ahead of Severson and Dean Babbitt.
Also winning divisions in the senior circuit were Bob Yule (79 in Super Senior open), Marty Hoeingmann (62 in Net No. 1), Bob Burns (60 in Net No. 2) and Charles Stumpner (67 in Net No. 3).
From staff reports