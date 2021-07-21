A seven-run third inning made the difference as the Chippewa Falls Post 77 Legion baseball team defeated Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 9-4 in the opening round of 19U regional play on Wednesday in Superior.
Three Eau Claire errors paved way for the seven-run inning. It overturned a 2-1 deficit for Chippewa Falls.
Grady Fredrick had three hits to lead Chippewa Falls. Jace Cota and Owen Krista drove in two runs each. Leo Burmeister secured the win with 5.1 strong innings, allowing three runs while striking out six.
Sam Feck was one of four Eau Claire players to tally two hits. He also doubled and drove in two runs.
Eau Claire will face Hudson in an elimination game at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Chippewa Falls takes on Superior, the other winner at the four-team regional, at 3:30 p.m.
Cavs blank Wolves
Tanner Halvorson pitched seven shutout innings as the Eau Claire Cavaliers blanked Whitehall 9-0 in Chippewa River Baseball League action on Wednesday.
Halvorson struck out 10 and limited the Wolves to four hits. Tyler Hermann and Anthony Pogodzinski powered Eau Claire’s offense with three hits apiece. Pogodzinski homered as part of a 3 for 4 day with four RBIs.
—Luke Eide dominated on the mound, striking out 15 in a complete game shutout to power Osseo to a 3-0 win over Beef River. Eide held the Bullfrogs to four hits. Ryan Freitag had two hits, including a double, for the Merchants.