Blugolds earn honors
UW-Eau Claire's Matt Fladten was named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar on Tuesday, the only Division III golfer from the UW system to earn the honor.
DIII golfers need to be a sophomore, junior or senior academically, have a stroke-average under 79 and maintain a minimum GPA of 3.2 to be eligible.
The Blugolds volleyball team also earned an academic honor Tuesday, getting named to the American Volleyball Coaches Asssociation Team Academic Honor Roll as one of the top-49 teams with the highest GPA in Division III.
Bundy elected to HOF
Longtime Menomonie football assistant Pat Bundy was announced as a member of the 2021 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame class Tuesday. The five-person class will be enshrined alongside the 2020 class on April 10, 2021 at the Marriott West in Madison.
Baseball game canceled
The baseball game between Thorp and McDonell scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to COVID-19 risks, Thorp coach Cory Drost told the Leader-Telegram.
Thorp is also scheduled to play Fall Creek on July 28, but Drost said he expects that game to be canceled as well.
