RF native makes Brewers
JP Feyereisen, a 2011 grad of River Falls and a former WIAC pitcher, will become just the 10th Wisconsin-born player to suit up for the Milwaukee Brewers after making the squad's 30-man opening day roster on Thursday.
Feyereisen, a former 16th-round draft pick out of UW-Stevens Point, was traded to the Brewers in September after stints in the farm systems of the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees. He spent all of last season in Triple-A with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, putting up a 10-2 record and 2.49 ERA. His first appearance with the Crew will mark his Major League Baseball debut.
Feyereisen pitched in four spring training games for the Brewers prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, posting a 4.50 ERA in four innings of work.
From staff reports