98.7 becomes sports station
Eau Claire-based 98.7 The Brew will no longer play classic hits, instead transitioning to a sports format effective immediately, iHeartMedia announced Friday.
The station, now ”The Fan” WBIZ 98.7/1400, will broadcast Chippewa Valley area high school sports and professional sports including the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Vikings and Milwaukee Bucks, according to a release.
The new daily Monday through Friday lineup includes: The Power Trip from 5:30-9 a.m., Nine to Noon with John Kuhn from 9 a.m. to noon, Common Man Dan Cole from noon to 3 p.m. and Drew & KB from 3-6 p.m.
“The Chippewa Valley is often a house divided when it comes to Wisconsin and Minnesota sports teams,” said Dave DeVille, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Eau Claire. “We’ve curated a home base station for all sports fans to enjoy.”
From staff reports