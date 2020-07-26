Balsiger lifts Bateaux FC
Josh Balsiger scored four goals as Bateaux FC cruised past St. Croix Valley SC 10-0 on Sunday in Barron.
Bateaux led 6-0 at halftime. Seven different players got on the score sheet.
The victory kept Bateaux at the top of the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League standings with 12 points in five matches. Bateaux is 4-0-1 in league play and has a two-point lead over Barron.
Weather washes out CVGA
The Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Lake Wissota Open was canceled on Sunday due to weather.
The championship tour resumes this Saturday with the Hallie Open. Eau Claire’s Ryan Isaacson has a massive lead atop the player of the year standings with 72 points after winning each of the tournaments played so far. Several others are tied for second with 25 points.
From staff reports