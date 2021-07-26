The running season returns and registration is open for the 40th annual Buckshot Run to be held Saturday, September 4 with 2 and 5-mile runs at Carson Park beginning at 9 .a.m. along with a Tuesday 2-mile on August 31 at 6 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Win Technology with all proceeds going to the local Special Olympics program.
UW-Stout softball coach Becky Iaccino resigned after six years leading the Blue Devils, the school announced Monday.
Iaccino will be moving with her family to central Minnesota.
“Over my entire career, I have always put my professional life ahead of my personal life,” Iaccino said in a news release. “This past year, when I was forced away from softball due to COVID-19, I was able to slow down and see things through a different lens. During time away, I realized how important my outside life meant to me and I feel this is the right time to choose my personal life. This has been the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make, but I know deep down, this is the right thing for me to do, for me and those I love.”
Iaccino surpassed 100 career wins last season. In 2017 and 2018, she led the Blue Devils to within a game of the WIAC tournament championship game. Under her guidance, 17 Blue Devils earned all-conference honors.
Assistant Chris Iliopoulos will be the interim head coach in 2022. He was an assistant for the last four years.