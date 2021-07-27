NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

Locals earn academic honors

Several local athletes earned academic honors on Tuesday.

UW-Eau Claire softball player Sadie Erickson was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Academic All-America third team to lead the bunch.

Additionally, 12 men’s hockey players from UW-Stout and six from UW-Eau Claire earned American Hockey Coaches Association Krampade All-America Scholars.

From staff reports