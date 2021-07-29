Sorry, an error occurred.
Express shut out in defeat
Three pitchers teamed up to throw a shutout as the St. Cloud Rox blanked the Eau Claire Express 2-0 on Thursday in St. Cloud, Minn.
Riley Cornelio threw six shutout frames to start for the Rox, and Josh Gainer and Kevin Davis finished off the job.
Eau Claire out-hit the Rox 6-5, but couldn’t bring in any runners to score. St. Cloud broke a scoreless tie on a fielder’s choice in the eighth inning and added another run on a bases-loaded walk.
No run support spoiled a standout start from Eau Claire’s Shane Spencer. He worked 7.1 strong innings.
Nick Marinconz had a pair of hits on an otherwise forgettable night for the Express offense.
The teams play a rematch on Friday night before Eau Claire travels to La Crosse for a Saturday matchup. The Express return home against the Loggers on Sunday afternoon.
From staff reports
