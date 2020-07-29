Tennis teams honored
Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout’s women’s tennis teams earned All-Academic Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Wednesday, while a combined 19 individual athletes from the two schools were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.
Earning the distinction from UW-Eau Claire were Natalie Wijesinghe, Kennedy Rusk, Emily Cooper, Lindsey Henderson, Emma Barnd, Rachel Slonac, Elaine Franta, Sydney Presler, Riley Persike and Alexa Brooks. The honorees from UW-Stout are Kayla Chamberlain, Mariah Kent, Kennedy Kieist, Lauren Couves, Elizabeth Wentzel, Krystin Hanson, Emily Preston, Anna Lindner and Kyle Rennie.
To earn Scholar-Athlete status, a player must be a varsity letter winner, have a GPA of at least 3.5 for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters. All-Academic Team honors go to squads with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2.
From staff reports