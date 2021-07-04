CF wins Legion matchup
The Chippewa Falls Post 77 American Legion baseball team won its annual Fourth of July matchup with Eau Claire Post 53 on Sunday, beating its rival 9-3 at Carson Park.
Grady Frederick hit a two-run homer to help power Chippewa Falls to victory. Dylan O’Connell drove in two runs with a double for Eau Claire.
South wins CRBL All-Star Game
Whitehall’s Jordan Hauser scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th inning to give the South a 2-1 victory over the North in the Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game on Saturday in Bloomer.
The Eau Claire Rivermen’s Tyler Gray was the game MVP. He worked two scoreless relief innings and worked out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the eighth.
