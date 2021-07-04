Baseball stock photo

CF wins Legion matchup

The Chippewa Falls Post 77 American Legion baseball team won its annual Fourth of July matchup with Eau Claire Post 53 on Sunday, beating its rival 9-3 at Carson Park.

Grady Frederick hit a two-run homer to help power Chippewa Falls to victory. Dylan O’Connell drove in two runs with a double for Eau Claire.

South wins CRBL All-Star Game

Whitehall’s Jordan Hauser scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th inning to give the South a 2-1 victory over the North in the Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game on Saturday in Bloomer.

The Eau Claire Rivermen’s Tyler Gray was the game MVP. He worked two scoreless relief innings and worked out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the eighth.

From staff reports