Local golfers earn honor
A strong crop of locals were named Academic All-State honorees by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin on Monday.
Earning the distinction were Altoona’s Caden Amidon, Anthony Giani, Tanner Groseth, Evan Moss and Jon Sabani, Eau Claire North’s Ty Thompson and Eleva-Strum’s Madi Gullicksrud, Nick Higley and Dominick Marco.
EC Legion falls to Marshfield
Eau Claire Post 53 dropped a 14-4 contest to Marshfield Post 54 on Monday. The team got hits from Jake Becker, Sam Feck, Cooper Kapanke and Jack Redwine but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Blue Devils.
From staff reports