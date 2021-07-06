Local golfers honored
A sizable group from both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout were named Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars on Tuesday.
Earning the distinction from UW-Eau Claire were Julia Hayden, Lexi Meade, Megan Crawford, Holly Carlson and Cadie Ash. The Blue Devils are represented by Abbey Filipiak, Sofia Morin, Kendra Swanson and Grace Warner.
Players must have maintained at least a 3.5 GPA to be eligible for selection.
More local prep golfers were also honored as Academic All-State honorees by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Tuesday. Earning selections were Barron’s Chase Knutson, Zackary Mickelson, William Weise, Isaac Mullikin and Cole Hanson.
From staff reports