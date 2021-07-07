River City Classic returns
The River City Classic American Legion baseball tournament hosted by Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 makes its return to Carson Park this weekend.
After the 2020 season was canceled, the tournament is back and will bring four teams to Eau Claire: De Pere, Marshfield, the Green Bay Shockers and Winona, Minn. Play begins on Friday at 5 p.m. with a game between Marshfield and Green Bay, followed by a premier matchup between Eau Claire and De Pere.
The round robin tournament continues through Sunday. Eau Claire plays at 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
