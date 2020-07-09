WIAC decision looming
UW-Eau Claire sports information director Jill Millis informed the media Thursday that the school is hoping the WIAC will have a decision on the status of the 2020 fall sports season next week.
To this point, the conference has not indicated any plans for the upcoming fall. A handful of other leagues around the country have already made the decision to cancel their fall seasons, like the Ivy League this week.
Some sports, such as football, cross country and soccer are scheduled to begin competition in late August or early September.
