Johnson wins Hallie Open
For the first time in 2020, the Chippewa Valley Golf Association has a winner other than Ryan Isaacson.
Riley Johnson won a playoff over Mitch Simonet to capture the Hallie Open title on Saturday at Lake Hallie Golf Club.
Johnson and Simonet both carded 69s after 18 holes. Matt Tolan took third with a 70, Greg Dick was fourth at 71 and Matt Fladten took fifth with 72.
It was the first CVGA Championship tournament of the year that was won by somebody other than Isaacson.
At the Seniors meet at Lake Hallie, Scott Semingson, Rick Larson, Thomas Risler, Jim Green and Steve Hudson were division winners.
From staff reports